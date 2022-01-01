Police rescues 21 abducted Islamiyya pupils in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 21 students of an Islamiyya school in the state.

The children were abducted by bandits along the Gusau-Tsafe-Funtuwa highway on Friday.

The children and their teacher were travelling from Rini, Bakura local government area of Zamfara to Katsina State when the bandits blocked the highway and abducted many commuters along the road.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said one of the school’s teacher, Lawali Ibrahim, a bus driver, and other commuters are still with the bandits.

The statement read: “On 31st December, 2021, at about 2300hrs, a distress call was received from Kucheri Village Via Tsafe LGA that armed bandits in their large number blocked Gusau-Funtua federal highway at Kucheri axis, and abducted an unspecified number of commuters in five different vehicles.



“Police tactical operatives in conjunction with the military promptly responded to the distress call and moved to the scene, where they engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel

“The police operatives succeeded in rescuing 21 kidnapped children including two females who were coming from Rini village in Bakura LGA to Katsina State for Almajiri Islamiyya school, along with their teacher named Lawali Ibrahim.

“The said scholar, Lawali Ibrahim, and the driver of their Hummer bus are among the victims that are currently in captivity.”

