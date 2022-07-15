Police rescues 28 abducted Akwa Ibom fishermen

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have rescued 28 fishermen kidnapped in the state.

The fishermen were abducted by a five-man gang in Akwakpa,Uruan Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi who disclosed this to journalists at the command headquarters on Friday in Uyo, said the victims were rescued by marine officers attached to the command.

The CP said: “The 28 men and women you see here are the people rescued by police marine officers. The victims at about 1800hrs yesterday (Thursday) were attacked on the sea by a five-man gang of pirates. They seized their boat and put them where they would not come out.

“These men of the underworld will pretend to be fishermen and we’ve actually caught five of them before and they are in detention. The long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

“The gang who pretended to be fishermen bumped into them and asked them to get into the boat. Fortunately, one of them had the phone number of the local government chairman who later alerted me. The usual practice is that they go out on Thursday and come back on a Sunday.

“The detachment of the marine officers is still trailing the suspects as I’m speaking with you.”

