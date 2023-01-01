Police rescues 3 kidnapped persons in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have rescued three kidnapped victims and recovered weapons in two separate operations in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, told journalists on Sunday in Warri that the victims were rescued by the operatives attached to the Orerokpe Division in the Okpe local government area of the state.

The police team, according to him, was on a visibility patrol duty along the Warri/Sapele Road on Saturday when they encountered the criminals.

He said: “The police operatives sighted some persons being dragged into the bush and suspected that they may have been kidnapped.

“So, they trailed them into the bush. The hoodlums, upon realising that the policemen were closing in on them, opened fire on the team, and the policemen equally responded.

“The hoodlums who could not withstand the firepower of the operatives abandoned the victims and escaped.

“The victims were rescued unhurt and had been reunited with their families while a manhunt for the fleeing suspect was ongoing.”

On the recovered weapon, Edafe said the police operatives attached to “A” Division in Warri recovered a locally-made cut-to-size pistol concealed in a handbag.

“The policemen were on a stop-and-search duty on Friday at the front of Daudu Police Outpost, Kpesu Community in Warri South, when they sighted a tricycle driving against traffic.

“In an attempt to stop them, the suspects dangerously maneuvered the tricycle and escaped. But a black handbag fell from the tricycle.

“One locally made cut-to-size pistol was found on the bag. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

