Police rescues 30 abducted Katsina worshippers, 10 still in captivity | Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State Police Command, on Monday, said a combined team of Policemen and other security agents had been able to rescue 30 out of the 40 worshippers abducted during a prayer session.

Suspected bandits had invaded the Abattoir quarters on the outskirts of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, on Sunday night, and abducted about 40 worshipers from a mosque.

Reports said that the bandits stormed the mosque during the late evening Tahajjud prayers associated with the ongoing Muslim Ramadan fast and fired several shots into the air and later abducted the victims.

The Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, described the location of the mosque as a bandit route on the borders between Katsina and Zurmi in Zamfara State.

He said that efforts were still on to rescue the remaining victims.

