Police rescues 33 victims of Plateau attack, arrests 20 suspects

Police operatives have rescued 33 victims of Saturday’s attack on travellers in Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said 20 persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Saturday killed 22 people during an attack on a travelling party in Plateau State.

The victims were returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.

The hoodlums also abducted several passengers during the attack.

According to the statement, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, condemned the attack and urged relatives of the victims to remain calm.

He said the police would cooperate with the military, other security agencies and the state government in a bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.

READ ALSO: Military arrests 12 suspected attackers of Plateau travellers

The statement read: “The IGP had ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention Team to Plateau for on-the-spot assessment and to enhance coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected areas.

“The team will be led by the Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration, Sanusi Lemu.

“The team is drawn from the Police Tactical Units, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Police Special Forces.”

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had on Saturday arrested 12 persons in connection with the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions