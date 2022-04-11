Police rescues 39 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Sunday rescued 39 kidnapped victims in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Eyuba Elkanah, who disclosed this to journalists in Gusau on Monday, said the operatives also arrested 10 suspects including members of the outlawed “Yankasai’’ group.

He said the victims were abducted in March and early this month at various villages and locations in Bungudu and Maru Local Government Areas of the state.

The CP said: “The rescued victims are eight male, 15 female including nursing mothers, and 16 children.

“The victims have been treated by the joint police and state government medical teams and debriefed by detectives.

“They will be handed over to officials of the two local government areas to reunite them with their families.”

Elkanah added that police also recovered locally-fabricated guns, one stolen Honda vehicle 2012 model, and four motorcycles among other exhibits from the suspects.

