Police rescues 4 kidnapped persons in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have rescued three kidnapped victims during raids on criminal hideouts in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said one of the victims sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He added that the operations took place between Sunday and Monday.

The spokesman said: “On 15/1/2023, at about 1030 hrs, the command succeeded in raiding criminal hideouts in Hunguma and Gozaki villages and rescued the following victims: (1) Sa’idu Alhaji Iliya, m, age 51, (2) Yusuf Umar, m, age 31 years, and (3) Abdullahi Bello, m, age 35 years, both of Bauchi State.

“One of the victims, Abdullahi Bello, sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Many of the terrorists were feared dead or fatally injured during the rescue operation.

“Similarly, in another development, today 16/1/2023 at about 0800 hrs, the command, in collaboration with Civil Defense and Vigilantes, raided a criminal hideout at Tamarke village, Bakori LGA, and rescued one Abdulsalam Mai Washi, m, age 40 years, of Gidan Chirai village, Mahuta ward, Kafur Local Government Area.

