Police rescues 5 kidnapped persons in Kebbi

Police operatives in Kebbi have rescued five kidnapped persons in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, said the victims were abducted in two separate incidents.

He said two women and a man abducted along the Bena-Mairairai road were rescued by mobile policemen deployed to the scene.

He said the victims – Jamila Ahamad, Shamsiya Ahamad, and Tasi’u Haruna, were from Mairairai village of Danko/Wasagu local government area of the state.

The CP said: “We received information that a gang of bandits has barricaded Bena-Mairairai road and on receipt of the information, mobile policemen were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“They engaged the bandits in a gun battle, forcing the criminals to abandon their victims who were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families.

“Consequently, one ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with registration number Kano DTF 236 LP belonging to the bandits was also recovered.

“To beef up security, aggressive patrol has been intensified in the area to prevent further incursion of the bandits.

“The other two victims – Alhaji Aliyu Dankuroji (62), and Hajiya Hauwa (70) – were abducted from Runtuwa Makaranta Fulani in Dakingari District of Suru local government area of the state.”

