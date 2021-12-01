Police rescues 6-yr-old girl locked up for months by guardian in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has rescued a six-year-old girl who was locked up and maltreated for months by her guardian at the Isale-Osun quarters of Osogbo, the state capital.

The state police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the little girl at the time of her rescue, was severely malnourished, while the culprit identified as Olanrewaju Adenike, had equally been arrested.

“In our continued efforts to curtail criminal activities, the Osun Police Command, upon a tip-off, has arrested one Olanrewaju Adenike who subjected a minor, a six-year-old female child to serious maltreatment and child abuse,” Opalola said.

“The emaciated little child was rescued from her predicament at Isale-Osun Area of Osogbo.

“She was locked up in a filthy, abandoned apartment close to a toilet at the back of her guardian’s house without proper feeding and care for months.

“The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, CP Olawale Olokode, advises the general public to jettison this kind of unethical behaviour exhibited, and treat every child under their care with kindness, love and affection.

“The rescued child has equally been taken to the hospital for proper healthcare while investigation is on-going to locate the biological parents of the little child,” the police PRO stated.

