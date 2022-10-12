Police rescues 67-year-old man locked inside room for over 20 years in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued a 67-year-old man who was locked up in a room for more than 20 years in the Bayajidda area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said some officers from the state’s ministry of environment who were in the house on official duties saw the man locked up in a room in the building.

He said the officers promptly called the attention of police officers attached to the Magajin Gari Police Division who broke into the room and rescued the man.

Jalige said: “The victim who has been identified as Ibrahim Ado, was found naked and locked up in a room at a house on Bayajidda road in Kaduna.

“The environmental officers reported to the Magajin Gari Police Division, and the Commissioner of Police directed personnel to evacuate the victim.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly abduct police DPO in Kaduna

“He also directed for a full-scale investigation of the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding the issue and why the man was kept in isolation for this long.”

The spokesman added that the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

A member of the environmental team also spoke to journalists.

He said: “Today we came to this house in search of beverages that were usually kept in residential houses without proper storage facilities when we saw a naked man locked up in a room.

“We found that he was in an uncomfortable position. The odour coming out from the room was unbearable. Later, we broke the room and brought him out. He was behaving like an animal. It was then we learnt that he was kept in the room for 20 years.

“We also found out he was fed in the room. He urinates and passed his faeces in the same room.

“The Magaji Gari police in the heart of the Kaduna Central area was later invited and they took him away.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now