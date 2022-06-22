Police rescues 7 kidnapped persons in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu State on Tuesday rescued seven abducted persons in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said the victims were rescued from a forest at Okpatu community in the area.

Ndukwe said the Forest Guard and Neighborhood Watch personnel assisted the police in the rescue operation.

He said: “The seven persons included a couple, alleged to have been abducted by unidentified armed men while they went to pray at one ‘Mount Calvary’ located in a forest at Awhum community of the same Udi LGA.

“They were abducted on June 19 at about 6:30 p.m. while praying.”

The spokesman said that security surveillance had been mounted in the area.

“The Command has launched a discreet investigation to fish out the perpetrators,” he added.

