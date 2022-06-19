Police rescues 7-yr-old boy chained by stepmother for weeks in Owerri

A seven-year-old boy who was allegedly chained and mistreated by his stepmother has been rescued by the Imo State Police Command who also arrested the child’s father and the woman.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Micheal Abattam, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, the police was alerted to the incident by concerned neigbours and on getting to the scene, the boy was found chained with his legs locked with two padlocks in an uncompleted security post in a building in a suburb of Owerri, the state capital.

The police spokesman said the child was rescued alongside two other children, aged 11 and 9 years, all looking unkempt and malnourished, adding that the two suspects are presently in police custody undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court as soon as an investigation is concluded.

“Following a report on child slavery/abuse received on 17/6/2022 at about 1400 hours by the police from a Good Samaritan residing at World Bank Owerri, Imo State, the Divison Police Officer (DPO) in charge of New Owerri Divisional Police Headquarters Owerri, Imo State, mobilized a team of policemen including the Officer in charge of Juvenile Welfare Center (JWC ) to the scene at the World Bank area,” Abattam said on how the police got wind of the situation.

Read also: Imo Police names IPOB masterminds of attacks on stations

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was chained by his stepmother, 26-year-old Mrs Victoria Nwosu. The father of the three rescued children, Mr Chimezie Nwosu, aged 30 years, allegedly never cautioned his wife or showed concern on seeing his wife maltreat the children.

“On rescuing the children the police operatives immediately rushed them to a nearby government hospital where they were treated and discharged.

“They were later handed over to a government-recognized Orphanage Home where they will be well taken care of, pending when their mother is located,” the police spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now