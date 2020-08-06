Police rescues abandoned baby girl in Anambra

Policemen in Anambra State have rescued a baby girl dumped in a bush in Idemili South local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said detectives found the baby looking sickly and crying but alive.

He added that the baby was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention.

The spokesman said: “The Commander, Nnokwa Vigilante group in Umueshi village, Nnokwa, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State reported at Nnobi Police Station that a baby girl was abandoned by an unknown person inside the Nnokwa bush.

“Following the report, police operatives visited the scene, rescued the baby alive but very sickly and rushed her to Chukwu Nonso Hospital for medical attention.

“The baby is gradually responding to treatment and will be handed over to Social Welfare for proper care while effort is ongoing to trace the parents in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

