Police rescues abandoned baby in Ebonyi

2 mins ago

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Friday rescued a nine-month-old baby abandoned at a riverside community in Ezzillo, Ishielu local government area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Loveth Odah, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abakaliki.

She said the child was sighted by a farmer who immediately alerted the police.

READ ALSO: Police probes shooting of Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

Odah said: “The farmer alerted police operatives at Ishielu Division before the child was rescued and handed over to the gender unit of the state’s police command.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Garba, directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government facility for custody and proper care.

“The CP assured the public that the police would continue to collaborate with all the relevant agencies and non-governmental bodies to fight against inhuman acts and other social vices

