Police rescues abducted boy in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have rescued a teenage boy simply identified as Emmanuel Adeleke from his abductor in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said the boy, who is between the age of 11 and 14, had been taken to a hospital in the state for medical attention.

Hundeyin said: “From the little he could mutter, he was abducted in Jakande, Ikotun area of Lagos on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

“He gave his name as Emmanuel Timilehin Adeleke.

“He keeps giving different names and addresses of his parents. He looks between 11 and 14-year- old.”

