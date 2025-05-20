Connect with us

Police rescues abducted drivers, passengers in Katsina

2 hours ago

Police operatives in Katsina have rescued five persons abducted by suspected bandits in the Faskari local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, told journalists on Tuesday in Katsina that the victims were abducted from a vehicle at Unguwar-Basau along the Funtua-Gusau road on Monday.

He said: “On May 19, 2025, at about 9:37 p.m., a distress call was received at Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters that some suspected armed bandits had attacked passengers in two vehicles at Unguwar-Basau on the Funtua-Gusau road.

READ ALSO: Katsina man accuses his village head of abducting his wife, daughter

“The vehicles attacked were a Hummer bus with registration number: T0510 KN and a white Mendez truck, LFA 508 YR.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team promptly responded to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun battle, where the assailants were overpowered due to superior tactics and firepower.

“All five kidnapped victims, including two drivers and three passengers, were successfully rescued.”

He, however, said four victims sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Sheme Primary Health Centre (PHC) for immediate medical attention.

