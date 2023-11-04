News
Police rescues abducted ex-INEC staff in Cross River
Police operatives in Cross River on Saturday rescued an abducted former staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Calabar, said three suspects were arrested in the operation.
She commended the youths Njangachang of Akampka local government area for helping the operatives to crack down on the criminals.
The spokesperson listed the items recovered during the operation to include an SUV belonging to the victim, a Toyota Camry, a pump action gun, and charms, amongst others.
READ ALSO: Man jailed 25 years for abduction of orphan in Cross River
Ugbo said: “The Command’s Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad (ACKS) led by SP Chukwuma Ogini swung into action following a distress call on the abduction of the victim at Mathias Oje Avenue in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of the state.
“We still want to state that no kidnapper or criminal will find the state a safe haven for crimes and criminalities again.
“This is the resolve of the Commissioner as directed by the Inspector-General of Police.
“No kidnapper will breathe well in Cross River. It’s best they leave now before it is too late.”
