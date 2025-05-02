Police rescues abducted Ghanaians, arrests suspects

Operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police Force have rescued two kidnapped Ghanaians in the country.

They also apprehended key members of kidnapping syndicate operating across international borders.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the operation followed a report filed with the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja on April 27 regarding the kidnap of a 48-year-old Ghanaian Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo.

Adejobi said: ”Key breakthroughs in the investigation included the arrest of one Emeka Christian, a 27-year-old Nigerian residing in Bolgatanga, Upper Eastern Ghana, who confessed to receiving GH10,000 cedis as ransom money for the victim through his Ghanaian mobile account.

“He further admitted to transferring the naira equivalent to a Nigerian bank account belonging to one Peter Okoye.

“On May 1, 2025, operatives of the intelligence response team successfully tracked Okoye, the prime suspect, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The suspect was apprehended along with members of his syndicate: Paulinus Chidokwe, 35, and Chinonso Okafor, 35. Two Ghanaian women, Ms. Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo and Amaseerwaa Konadu, who were victims of these abductors, were rescued in the process.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now