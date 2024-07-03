Metro
Police rescues abducted Indians, kills suspected kidnappers in Ogun
Police operatives have rescued four persons abducted by criminals in the state.
Gunmen on Sunday abducted three Indians and a Nigerian along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the development at a news conference held at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.
He said two suspected kidnappers were killed in the operation.
The CP added that the suspects were located in a bush they were hiding through a covert operation of the police.
READ ALSO: Ogun to deploy drones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, donates 25 vans to police
“After the criminals noticed the officers’ flashlights, they engaged the law enforcement team in a gun duel.
“However, the anti-kidnapping squad’s superior firepower led to the elimination of two suspects, while the remaining suspects escaped with injuries and left behind their weapons.
“The victims were rescued unharmed and reunited with their families.
“Recovered items include 109 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines and two mobile phones,” Alamutu stated.
