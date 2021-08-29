Police rescues abducted Kwara varsity student

Police operatives in Kwara have rescued the abducted student of the state’s unity, KWASU, Khadijat Isiaq, and arrested six suspects.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

Ajayi said the victim, a 300 Level female student of Mass Communication, KWASU, Malete, was kidnapped at Okoru village, near Malete, on August 23.

He said: “The student was rescued during an operation conducted by the command’s anti-kidnapping unit with the help of the local hunters, vigilante group and the school authority.”

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo, has reaffirmed his commitment to make the state inhabitable for criminals.

“Assorted weapons used in the kidnap were recovered from the suspects.

“The victim has been medically examined and declared fit and will be reunited with her family soon.

“The suspects will be charged to court after investigation.”

