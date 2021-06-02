Police rescues abducted man, kills one suspected kidnapper in Adamawa | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Adamawa have rescued one Usman Manu from suspected kidnappers in Song local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, said the 22-year-old victim was rescued on May 28.

He added that one of the kidnappers was killed in the rescue operation.

The spokesman disclosed that the kidnappers had earlier demanded a N3 million ransom to release the victim.

He said: “Based on the report reaching us, armed men, numbering four invaded the house located at Gola village and kidnapped a 22-year-old Usman Manu.

“The kidnappers later called and demanded a N3 million ransom. They directed that the ransom be taken to a certain place located in a remote side of Zumo Mountain.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, immediately deployed the command’s machinery and augmented the strength of the operatives attached to Song Police Division and vigilantes.

“The suspects, in an attempt to escape, fired gunshots to scare our men. But when the gunshots were returned, one of the kidnappers was neutralised and the kidnapped victim was rescued unharmed.”

