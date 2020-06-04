Police rescues abducted mother of local council chief, Shell staff in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command said Thursday the abducted 80-year-old mother of local a council chief in the state had been rescued.

The woman, Mrs. Beauty Nimizuoa, who is the mother of the chairman of Yenagoa local government area of the state, was rescued alongside some staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) who were kidnapped about two months ago.

Mrs. Nimizuoa was abducted on March 6 at her residence in Tombia community, Yenagoa LGA.

The state Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, told journalists in Yenagoa the victims were rescued through the support of law-abiding people of the state.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kidnap 80-year-old father of Bayelsa LGA boss

He said: “It is instructive to state that the command has rescued kidnapped victims, worthy of note is the rescue of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s workers and the 80- year-old mother of the chairman of Yenagoa local government council, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa.

“I am hopeful that with this level of commitment and engagements from the people of Bayelsa, we will together drive community policing initiative forward and make our communities safer again.”

Join the conversation

Opinions