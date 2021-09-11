Police rescues abducted Niger monarch

Police operatives in Niger State have rescued the abducted traditional ruler of Wawa in the Borgu local government area of the state, Dr. Mahmud Aliyu.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Wassiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Minna.

Gunmen had last Sunday abducted the monarch from his palace.

According to the spokesman, Aliyu was rescued through a joint effort by the police, military, and vigilante at 7:30 p.m., on Friday.

He said the monarch is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed facility in the state.

