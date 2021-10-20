Metro
Police rescues abducted victim in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have rescued an abducted victim in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Warri, said the victim, Oghenero Iboyitete, was kidnapped in Abraka on October 16.
He added that the victim was rescued by operatives attached to the police divisional headquarters in the area.
Edafe said: “On October 16, 2021, at about 11.30 p.m., the Abraka Police Division received a distress call at about 6:00 p.m., and the caller said he gave his car, a Lexus to his friend, Iboyitete.
READ ALSO: Two police officers dismissed for alleged assault in Delta
“The caller said that at about 11:00 p.m., he got out of his house only to find his car outside the gate with the doors open and the engine running, but Iboyitete was nowhere to be found.
“Police operatives, who arrived at the scene, trailed the suspects to a nearby bush and found a pair of slippers, two cell phones, and a tee-shirt all belonging to the victim.
“Sustained pressure by the operatives forced the hoodlums to abandon the victim and fled. He was rescued unhurt while efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.”
