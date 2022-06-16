Police rescues abducted wife of APC chairman in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have rescued Habiba Baffa, the abducted wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Magama Local Government area of the state, Usman Baffa.

The politician’s wife was abducted from her home in the Tunga area of Minna on Sunday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdu Umar, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.

He said: ”The attention of men of the command was drawn on Wednesday, at about 1400hrs, by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, a woman named Habiba Baffa, was found in Kano motor park.



READ ALSO: Police kills bandits, rescues 20 hostages in Niger

“The woman was rescued and brought to the command. During profiling, it was discovered that she was abducted by four unknown gunmen to an unknown destination only to find herself in Borno.

“The husband was contacted through the help of the victim where he came from Niger to reunite with his wife.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now