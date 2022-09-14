Police rescues baby, kills 3 suspected kidnappers in Edo

Police operatives in Edo on Tuesday rescued a one-year-old baby and killed three suspected kidnappers along the Benin-Auchi Road in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Jennifer Iwegbu, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Benin City.

She said: “Distress call was raised by distraught residents of Achigbor Community along Benin- Auchi Road in Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State at 1930hrs on 13/09/2022.

“Police operatives on pin-down along that axis immediately mobilised and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalised, and heard one Elizabeth Ojo, 42, screaming that her baby had been taken.

“She said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalised her property and whisked her baby away into a bush.

“The operatives moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them.

“In the firefight with the police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower.

“The other three are still on the run while further bush combing of that area is ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and has been handed over to the mother

“A double-barrel gun, a cutlass and an axe were recovered from the suspects.”

