Police rescues child trafficking suspect from angry mob in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Monday rescued a 22-year-old child trafficking suspect, Ayomide Fawehinmi , from an angry mob in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday, said the incident occurred in the Empire Area of Surulere.

He said police operatives attached to Surulere Division responded to a distress call from the area and rescued the man, who was alleged to have lured a 15-year-old boy.

He added that the suspect had since been detained in police custody.

The spokesman said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy was at his mother’s shop when the suspect attempted to take him to an unknown destination.

“He was however accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

“The suspect had already dispossessed the boy of an Itel Android phone to cut off communication with his mother.

“While the boy was rescued unhurt and the phone recovered, investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s culpability.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court depending on the outcome of the investigation.”

Hundeyin said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, commended residents of the area for promptly alerting the police.

He, however, warned members of the public to desist from jungle justice.

