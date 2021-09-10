Police rescues eight abducted passengers in Rivers

Police operatives in Rivers State have rescued eight passengers kidnapped by sea pirates in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday, one suspected pirate was arrested in the operation.

He said the victims were taken forcefully from their passenger boat in two separate attacks along Bodo/Bonny waterways in the state during the week.

Omoni said: “The eight victims, comprising five men and three women were abducted on September 7 and September 8 by sea pirates and kept in captivity.

“Their rescue was made possible by the intense pressure mounted on the kidnappers by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit.

“Thereafter, the anti-cultism unit arrested one Baridula Gboro, 35, from Bodo area in Gokana Local Government Area.

“Gboro provided useful information to our operatives, including revealing the identities of his cohorts and the place where the victims were kept.”

READ ALSO: Five gunmen reportedly killed in failed attack on Rivers police station

“Shortly after the suspect revealed their operational base, personnel were deployed to the camp to rescue the victims.

“The kidnappers on sighting an advancing team of policemen abandoned their victims and fled their camp.

“Subsequently, the visibly frayed-looking victims were rescued and released to seek medical attention.

“Efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the remnants of the sea pirate gang as well as recover their operational weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has directed an increased police presence on the Bodo/Bonny waterways with a focus on stemming further attacks and ensuring safety of passengers.”

Join the conversation

Opinions