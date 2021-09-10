Metro
Police rescues eight abducted passengers in Rivers
Police operatives in Rivers State have rescued eight passengers kidnapped by sea pirates in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday, one suspected pirate was arrested in the operation.
He said the victims were taken forcefully from their passenger boat in two separate attacks along Bodo/Bonny waterways in the state during the week.
Omoni said: “The eight victims, comprising five men and three women were abducted on September 7 and September 8 by sea pirates and kept in captivity.
“Their rescue was made possible by the intense pressure mounted on the kidnappers by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit.
“Thereafter, the anti-cultism unit arrested one Baridula Gboro, 35, from Bodo area in Gokana Local Government Area.
“Gboro provided useful information to our operatives, including revealing the identities of his cohorts and the place where the victims were kept.”
READ ALSO: Five gunmen reportedly killed in failed attack on Rivers police station
“Shortly after the suspect revealed their operational base, personnel were deployed to the camp to rescue the victims.
“The kidnappers on sighting an advancing team of policemen abandoned their victims and fled their camp.
“Subsequently, the visibly frayed-looking victims were rescued and released to seek medical attention.
“Efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the remnants of the sea pirate gang as well as recover their operational weapons.
“The Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has directed an increased police presence on the Bodo/Bonny waterways with a focus on stemming further attacks and ensuring safety of passengers.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...