Metro
Police rescues eight kidnap victims in Zamfara
The Zamfara State Police Command has disclosed that it rescued eight persons abducted on August 25 at Kangon Sabuwa area of the state.
The Command’s spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday said the victims were rescued from the Kungurmi bandits’ camp without any ransom.
According to Shehu, the victims have been checked by the medical officials, debriefed by the police and reunited with their families.
READ ALSO: Zamfara Police confirms rescue of 12 villagers abducted by bandits
He also said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana had assured that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies are intensifying different search and rescue strategies that will lead to the unconditional rescue of other victims.
The statement also noted that the police commissioner called on members of the public to continue to partner with the Police and other security agencies to restore lasting peace and security in the state.
