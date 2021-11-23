Police rescues five abducted students, others in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 24 persons, including five students writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this while handing over the victims to the state government on Tuesday in Gusau.

According to him, the victims include four students of Government Secondary School, Birnin Yero, and one other student of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

Elkanah said: “On November 22, at about 1900hrs, Police Tactical Operatives deployed on Shinkafi axis, while on search and rescue operations, with regard to the abduction of the students and other victims, acted on intelligence and rescued the students, along with eight others.

“The victims, who spent 60 days in captivity, have now been rescued unconditionally.

“The policetactical team deployed on Gusau-Tsafe-Funtua road, on November 22, also succeeded in rescuing 11 passengers abducted by armed bandits while travelling in the night.

“The travellers were plying the road at about 11.30 p.m. in two Golf 3 vehicles with registration numbers: AE 535 ARG and GUS 274 XF when the hoodlums struck.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn members of the public, especially travellers and commercial drivers, that the order of the state government restricting movement into the state at night time is still in force.

“Considering the time and period in which the bandits block the road and abduct innocent people, the command, under my watch, will arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons found violating this order.”

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, who received the victims on behalf of the government, commended the police and other security agencies for the efforts.

