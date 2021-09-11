Police rescues five kidnapped victims, arrests two suspects in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have rescued five kidnapped victims in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bello Kontongs, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said two suspected kidnappers were also arrested in the operation.

He said the victims were rescued on Friday, adding that various dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, three out of the five victims were accompanying a corpse from Lagos to Imo State when they were waylaid by the hoodlums.

Kontongs said: “The operatives got information that suspected kidnappers accosted a vehicle conveying a corpse from Lagos to Imo State along the Benin-Lagos bypass, moved quickly to check the situation.

“After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Egba Division, SP John Emmanuel, mobilised operatives and the local vigilance group for immediate bush-combing.

“They advanced into the nearby Ute Forest and after hours of bush-combing, they came across the suspected kidnappers who opened fire on them.

“The operatives engaged the suspects in a gun duel and forced the hoodlums to abandon the victims.

“Two of the suspects, Mohammed Ishaku (25) and Mubarak Wada (26), were arrested while others escaped into the thick forest with bullet wounds.

“Three locally-made guns, two live cartridges, two cutlasses, and some charms were recovered from the suspects.”

