Police rescues five kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued five kidnapped persons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the victims were abducted in Niger State and brought to Dansadau forest in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The state police command, in continuation of its search and rescue operations across various forests in the state, has succeeded in the unconditional rescue of five kidnapped victims.

“The victims were abducted in Kontagora and Bangi Local Government areas of Niger on February 6 and February 9, 2022 respectively.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses report on relocation of Zamfara bandit leader, Turji Bello, to Kwara forest

“All the victims were rescued by the police tactical operatives during an extensive search and rescue operations in the forest.

“The joint police and state government medical team is working in synergy to ensure that the rescued victims receive appropriate medical treatment.

“Police detectives from anti-kidnapping squad are debriefing the victims before reuniting them with their respective families.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now