Metro
Police rescues four abducted persons in Osun
Police operatives in Osun State have rescued four commuters abducted by gunmen in the state.
The victims were abducted along the Tafida Imesi-Ile and Ilare/Esa-Odo Roads on Sunday and Monday respectively.
The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo said a combined team of policemen and local security outfits carried out the rescue operation.
Opalola, however, said one of the local security operatives died during a gun duel with the kidnappers, while another was seriously wounded.
She said immediately the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode, received a distress call that some people had been abducted, he drafted a combined team of Police Tactical Unit, Joint Task Force (JTF) and other security outfits to rescue the abducted commuters.
Opalola said: “The victims were rescued just about 3:05 p.m. today (Tuesday) on Erin-Ijesa, Ibokun road following the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.
“No ransom was paid. However, we lost one of the local security operatives. One of the victims who was injured during the exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers is currently responding to treatment.”
