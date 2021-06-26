Police rescues four abducted women in Zamfara

Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have rescued four women who were kidnapped three weeks ago by bandits at Bilbis village in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Gasau on Saturday.

He noted that following the directives of the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, the command deployed police tactical operatives attached to “Operation Restore Peace” to the area with a mandate to rescue the kidnapped women hale and hearty.

He said, “In compliance to the directives, on June 25, the operatives worked on credible intelligence that led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“All the victims were medically treated at the hospital and later debriefed by the police before being reunited with their families.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest perpetrators of the crime to face the full wrath of the law.”

