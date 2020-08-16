Police rescues four kidnapped Chinese in Cross River

Four Chinese, kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing, kidnapped in Cross River State have been rescued by the police.

The Chinese were abducted on July 21 from the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akampka Loval Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the release of the foreigners to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Ugbo, the police in the state and other security agencies, in collaboration with the state government secured their freedom from the kidnappers in Akpabuyo early Sunday.

He said the four victims had been sent to an undisclosed hospital where they were being treated.

Though there are speculations that the Chinese were freed after they paid N22 million ransom, Ugbo said he was not aware of that.

Meanwhile, the state police command, in a release by Ugbo on Sunday, also said its operatives had arrested 11 suspected cultists.

The statement revealed that the suspects were arrested during an initiation ceremony in Calabar.

Ugbo said that as a follow up of the parade of hoodlums by the command on August 13, 2020, the Commissioner of Police using human and technical Intelligence deployed a tactical team that apprehended 11 suspected cultists during initiation.

He said they were arrested on August 14, 2020, at about 2300hrs, at Bishop Moynagh Avenue in Calabar.

He said, “The operative of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) and men from Federal housing Division swung into action where eleven (11) persons suspected to be cultists were arrested, which include nine males (9) and two (2) females.

“Items recovered from them are Talking drums, Wooden gang, Two (2) kegs of concoctions and a bottle of Gordon drink. The suspects confessed to the crime, meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing to unravel other accomplices.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police Cross River State Command once again warned all members of any cult groups or anyone having the intention to engage in cult-related activities to desist from such to avoid being neutralized in the ongoing operation mocky water.”

