Police rescues hostage, arrests suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued a victim kidnapped in Abuja.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the operatives attached to the Kawo Divisional Headquarters received a distress call of a kidnapping incident from Abuja and moved into action.

The spokesman said: “The operatives at about 0010 hours blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with a registration number Abuja RBC 90 DC with four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.

“On sighting the operatives, the kidnappers fired at the Policemen and they responded accordingly.

“In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA Quarters Area 3 Garki Abuja was rescued.

”One of the kidnappers, a 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja was arrested while three others escaped although they are being trailed.

“Equally, the said vehicle belonging to the victim, two numbers of Retay G17 model pistol, one Beretta pistol, 109mm P.A.K ammunition, and five 9mm special ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers.”

