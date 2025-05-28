Police rescues kidnapped girl, detains three suspects in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have rescued a kidnapped girl and detained three suspects in Ishiagu community of Ezeagu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu that police operatives attached to the Umumba Division in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch personnel and vigilant community members rescued the 13-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped for ritual on Tuesday morning.

He said: “The prime suspect, said to be a native doctor and prominent member of the community, fled the scene and is currently at large.

“During the rescue, two decomposing bodies, one male and one female, were discovered buried in a concrete-sealed pit within an uncompleted building, owned and used as a shrine by the fleeing prime suspect.

“Investigations reveal that the deceased victims were recently murdered and buried in the pit by the suspects for ritual purposes, and the rescued child was moments away from suffering the same fate before the timely intervention.”

“In line with its laws, the Enugu State government had demolished the buildings owned by the fleeing prime suspect and used for the criminal enterprise.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mamman Giwa, who promptly visited the crime scene, has commended the efforts of the police operatives, local security groups, and community members, whose collaboration ensured the success of the operation.

“The commissioner also directed the Command’s Tactical Squads, as well as Investigation and Intelligence units to intensify efforts in tracking down the fleeing suspect and other accomplices still at large.”

