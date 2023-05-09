Police rescues kidnapped man, kills two suspected bandits in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued one Abdullahi Naibi from kidnappers in Yardadi village, Bakura local government area of the state.

The operatives also killed two suspected bandits and recovered an AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine from the hoodlums.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Bunu, told journalists at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday that Naibi had been taken to the General Hospital in the Talata Mafara area of the state for treatment.

He said: “A team of police operatives on surveillance patrol along Gusau-Tsafe Road on May 3 intercepted bandits on three motorcycles, each carrying three persons.

READ ALSO: Police rescues 15 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

“The bandits engaged the police in a gun duel that lasted one hour. The operatives successfully neutralised two of the bandits and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one pump action gun while other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

“I have come to understand the prevalent security challenges in Zamfara which include banditry, reprisal attacks, kidnapping, and political intolerance.

“I will review existing crime-fighting strategies and garnish them with community policing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now