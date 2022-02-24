Police rescues kidnapped medical director in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Wednesday rescued a kidnapped senior medical doctor in the state, Dr Felix Ekpo.

This occurred barely 24 hours after hoodlums kidnapped the doctor at his work at Cottage Hospital, Ikot Ekpaw, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

Members of the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association had, in the event of the incident, threatened to withdraw their services if the victim was not freed within 48hrs.

In a statement credited to the Secretary of NMA, Dr Ekem Emmanuel John, the association had said, “As it is, the Akwa Ibom Medical Community is in a state of shock and palpable fear. In the next 48hrs, it is our hope that Dr Ekpo would return to us. If otherwise, we may be forced to suspend medical services in the entire state so as to enable us go in search of our dear colleague, Dr Felix Ekpo.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, however, disclosed that the victim had been freed and reunited with his family.

READ ALSO: Reps charge police, DSS to stop Osun killings

According to him, “We have never and will never rest on our efforts to ensure that the good people of this State can live in a secured and peaceful environment.

“We are committed to being proactive in order to prevent the commission of crimes, but where we are unable to do so and a crime is committed, we will spare no resources, including personal resources in ensuring that we apprehend perpetrators and bring them to book.

“Dr Ekpo of Cottage Hospital Mkpat Enin is safe, debriefed and reunited with his lovely family. We remain resolute and on course.” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now