Police rescues one abducted Bethel Baptist student, two others in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have rescued one of the 121 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, said two other victims were rescued by the police.

According to him, the victims were rescued by a combined team of the police and Civilian Joint Task Force during a forest search on Monday.

He gave the name of the Bethel college student as Abraham Aniya and the other two as Zaharaddeen Ibrahim and Nura Nuhu respectively.

Jalige added that Ibrahim and Nuhu were abducted by bandits along Kaduna – Kachia Road recently.

Bandits had on July 5 abducted 121 students from the school located in Maraban Rido village, Chikun local government area of the state.

The statement said: “The Kaduna Police Command’s mission to rescue all kidnap victims through intelligence-led policing and rigorous patrol had yesterday yielded a positive result with the rescue of three victims to safety.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Police cautions youths against blockade of highways

“On the 12th July, 2021 at about 1540hrs the operatives of the Command alongside Civilian JTF on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush, extremely exhausted and weak.

“The victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic Kaduna were they are currently being resuscitated and will subsequently be handed over to their immediate families.

“During the course of investigation, the three victims were identified as Zaharaddeen Ibrahim and Nura Nuhu who were kidnapped recently along Kaduna – Kachia Road and Abraham Aniya one of the students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujama that were kidnapped the previous week.”

Join the conversation

Opinions