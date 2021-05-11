Police rescues seven kidnap victims in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Police Command and vigilante group has rescued seven kidnap victims, and killed three of their suspected abductors in Ahor, Benin.

In a statement issued on Monday after the operation by the command’s PPRO, SP Bello Kontongs, the command said the operation was a continuation of the bush/forest combing that was promised by the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Phillip Ogbadu, to rid the state of crime and criminal elements.

The statement disclosed that on Saturday May 8, 13 kidnapped persons were also rescued by the operatives of Edo State Police Command and local vigilante.

According to Kontongs, those who regained their freedom were Daniel Musa, Anslem Obaladike, John Rufus, Best Osarenrere, Okideli Uwachukwu, Unoma John, and Festus Francis.

Speaking on the development, the CP through the PPRO said, “I am making a promise to continue to sustain the tempo. I would not relent until I with my men rid Edo State of kidnappers and other criminals. I am using this opportunity to warn kidnappers and other criminal elements to relocate from the state or risk being arrested.

“I am also using this opportunity to seek collaboration and partnership of stakeholders, through information sharing, especially those around Ahor community and environs,” he stated.

