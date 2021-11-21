Police rescues seven kidnapped victims in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have rescued seven workers of Lafrcdeen Pure Water Factory in the state.

The victims were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on November 19 at Sosoki village, Alapa area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said the gunmen stormed the factory and abducted seven out of eight workers including the owner of the factory, Mrs. Fatimah Nurudeen.

READ ALSO: Police foil attempt to abduct PDP chieftain in Nasarawa

The spokesman said: “In a similar fashion, information was received by the police in Okeonigbin Divisional headquarters about the abduction of one Olujala Adegboja, 56, on his way back from his farm in Olla by six armed men and was led into the bush by the kidnappers.

“On receipt of the information, the State Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, immediately unleashed the command’s tactical teams with the local hunters and vigilante to the area to rescue the victims and arrest the hoodlums.

“The efforts, however, resulted in the rescue of seven out of the eight abducted workers. The command is getting close to rescuing the remaining victims and possible arrest of the kidnappers

“The command assured the general public that the effort of the combined team of policemen, vigilante and hunters are still ongoing to rescue the victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now