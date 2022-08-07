Police rescues six victims of kidnap in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have rescued six kidnapped victims at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village in Danja local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

Isah said the victims were rescued during a raid on the kidnappers’ hideout at Tandama village on Saturday.

He listed the victims as Alhaji Garba Dan-Mallam (52), Rabiu Idris (45) and Abba Samaila (38).

Others are Yunusa Sani (54), Ishaq Yakub (40) and Danjuma Samaila (45).

