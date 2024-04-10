Metro
Police rescues suspected phone thieves from mob in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos on Tuesday rescued two suspected phone thieves from a mob action in the Surulere area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post on his X handle on Wednesday.
He said the suspects snatched a phone from a woman making calls in the area.
The spokesman said: “While a passerby was making a phone call at 11:00 p.m., five young men in a tricycle accosted her and robbed her of her expensive phone.
“She quickly raised an alarm, prompting people around to go after the men.
READ ALSO:Police raid kidnappers’ den, arrest 3 in Lagos
“Three escaped while two were apprehended.
“The timely intervention of the police saved the suspects from a mob action.
“Officers of the Bode Thomas Police Division got a wind of this and raced to the scene.
“They arrived quickly to rescue the suspects from an angry mob.”
Hundeyin added that efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects are ongoing.
