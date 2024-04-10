Police rescues suspected phone thieves from mob in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Tuesday rescued two suspected phone thieves from a mob action in the Surulere area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post on his X handle on Wednesday.

He said the suspects snatched a phone from a woman making calls in the area.

The spokesman said: “While a passerby was making a phone call at 11:00 p.m., five young men in a tricycle accosted her and robbed her of her expensive phone.

“She quickly raised an alarm, prompting people around to go after the men.

“Three escaped while two were apprehended.

“The timely intervention of the police saved the suspects from a mob action.

“Officers of the Bode Thomas Police Division got a wind of this and raced to the scene.

“They arrived quickly to rescue the suspects from an angry mob.”

Hundeyin added that efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

