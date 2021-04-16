Police rescues three abducted woman in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Oyo State have rescued the three women abducted by hoodlums in the state.

The women were abducted on Monday at Onipe along the Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode Road, Oluyole local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, said the victims were freed through the combined efforts of policemen, hunters and vigilantes who combed the criminals’ hideouts in the state.

The statement read: “Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko psc, mnim, fdc has recorded yet another remarkable achievement in its fight against crime and criminality.

“Today, Friday 16th April 2021, at about 0900hrs, three abductees namely; (1) Adebayo Abosede ‘F’ (2) Ogunrinde ‘F’ and (3) Okeowo Theresa ‘F’ who were abducted on 12th of Aril,2021 at Onipe, a suburb along Ijebu-Ode/Idi-Ayunre axis of Oluyole Local Government Area, Oyo State, regained their freedom.

“Their release was a result of pressure and meaningful intelligence from police along with effective utilization of hunters and vigilantes who under the supervision of the police combed the suspected location in search of the abductees before recording the breakthrough.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby using this medium to appeal to the good people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties while vowing to continue to uphold the mandate of protection of lives and properties.”

