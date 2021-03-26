Police rescues three kidnapped farm managers in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Kwara State have rescued three farm managers abducted by hoodlums in the state last Sunday.

The victims, Dr. Julius Owoeye, Akeem Ajadi, and Bola Adedoye, who are staff of Bafford/Morola’s Farms at Elega via Pampo in Asa local government area of the state, were rescued on Thursday.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Friday, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, led the rescue team.

He said: “The command was flabbergasted when the news of the victim’s abduction broke on March 22 despite the tight security arrangements emplaced throughout the state.

“This prompted the Commissioner of Police to give a marching order to the command’s anti-kidnapping operatives which he personally supervised.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses two officers for extorting N2m from suspect in Kwara

“That eventually forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims when they could not withstand the intense pressure placed on them. They fled for their lives.

“Effort is still ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The victims are evidently traumatised but are in a stable frame of mind and are being attended to by the command’s doctors.

“The Commissioner of Police had earlier made a commitment to rescue the victims and this has been achieved.”

Join the conversation

Opinions