Metro
Police rescues three kidnapped persons in Edo
Police operatives in Edo rescued three kidnapped persons in the state.
The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, Jennifer Iwegbu, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Benin.
She said the victims were kidnapped at a river along the Benin-Abraka road.
Iwegbu said: “ The command, through its divisional headquarters at Ugo, received a complaint that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river on the Benin-Abraka road for prayers.
“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ugo, immediately mobilised his men to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims.
“The hoodlums, sensing the presence of the operatives on their trail, were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush.
“The victims had since been reunited with their families.”
