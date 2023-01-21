Police rescues two abducted Nasarawa school pupils, 4 still in captivity

Police operatives in Nasarawa have rescued two abducted pupils of LEA Primary at Alwaza Village, Doma local government area of the state.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the school at about 7:00 a.m. on Friday and abducted six children.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said the pupils were rescued at about 3:00 p.m., in Sabon Kwara village, Jenkwe Development Area of Obi LGA.

He said the victims are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the state and would be reunited with their families soon.

The spokesman said the operatives are on the kidnappers’ trial, adding that the remaining four pupils would be rescued unhurt and returned to their parents.

