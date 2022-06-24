News
Police rescues two kidnapped victims in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra have rescued two kidnap victims and recovered two vehicles in Awada area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka.
He said the victims were rescued at about 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, adding that the vehicles, a Toyota Highlander Jeep, and Toyota Camry were recovered the same day.
Ikenga said: “Preliminary information showed that security operatives intercepted a seven-man kidnap gang at Awada in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.
“In attempt to arrest the criminals, six out of the seven members of the gang escaped and abandoned the victims’ vehicle and their operational vehicle.
Read also:Police dismisses claim on arrest of Owo church attackers
“The seventh person was caught and lynched by an angry mob before police operatives could arrive at the scene.
“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, condemned the action of the mob and urged people who might want to take laws into their hands to always exercise restraint.
“He appealed to the residents to take such suspects to the nearest police Station whenever they are apprehended.
“This will afford the police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects, and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...