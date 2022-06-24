Police rescues two kidnapped victims in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued two kidnap victims and recovered two vehicles in Awada area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka.

He said the victims were rescued at about 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, adding that the vehicles, a Toyota Highlander Jeep, and Toyota Camry were recovered the same day.

Ikenga said: “Preliminary information showed that security operatives intercepted a seven-man kidnap gang at Awada in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

“In attempt to arrest the criminals, six out of the seven members of the gang escaped and abandoned the victims’ vehicle and their operational vehicle.

Read also:Police dismisses claim on arrest of Owo church attackers

“The seventh person was caught and lynched by an angry mob before police operatives could arrive at the scene.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, condemned the action of the mob and urged people who might want to take laws into their hands to always exercise restraint.

“He appealed to the residents to take such suspects to the nearest police Station whenever they are apprehended.

“This will afford the police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects, and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.”

