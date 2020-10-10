Police rescues vote buyer from lynching by angry voters in Ondo

An unidentified man escaped death by the whiskers in Owo area of Ondo State on Saturday after he was caught allegedly asking voters to sell their votes.

But for the quick intervention of men of the Nigerian Police, who rescued him from the angry voters, the man would have been lynched.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Owo Local Government Area, Abutu Yaro, told newsmen that the man was rescued while his accomplice fled the scene.

“The man was arrested by the mob and the mob was even trying to lynch him, they had already torn his clothes, you can see him looking tattered already.

“Then, we ran into them. That was when they stopped the attempt to lynch him.

“In fact, at the time we picked him, his second, who was in another car, took off.

“The proactive measure adopted by the members of the public was what saved the situation.

“They wanted to mob him because he was there for vote-buying purpose and the voters resisted selling their votes,” Yaro said.

When asked to respond to the claim against him, the man said, “I appreciate the police for rescuing me but the police didn’t arrest any other person.

“I was mobbed because I drew the attention of the police to the people there because they were doing what was not right.

“I am not a voter, I am not a party agent, I am observing the election.”

The man, meanwhile, neither disclosed his name or that of the organisation he worked for.

